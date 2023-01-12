Miami Gardens is welcoming back its annual Jazz in the Gardens music festival on March 9 and 0 with the Black Promoters Collective.

The Black Promoters Collective, a coalition of the country’s “top independent concert promotion and event production companies,” is a completely Black-owned business meant to become “the world’s leading producer and provider of culturally relevant live entertainment experiences.” Together with the BPC, The Jazz in the Gardens features some of the biggest names in R&B, rap and hip-hop, with Rickey Smiley hosting. Headliners include Maxwell, Summer Walker, Davido and Jazmine Sullivan.

Recently added is the “Welcome to the Crib” set on March 9 featuring Miami’s DJ Nasty as well as Miami hometown icons Trick Daddy and Trina. Performing alongside them will be Ball Greezy, Wayne Wonder and Rick Ross. DJ Cassidy is also performing March 10 with his Pass The Mic Live experience including Uncle Luke, T.I., Lil Kim and Too $hort.

The full lineup is below:

Babyface, Ball Greezy, Davido, DJ Cassidy, DJ Nasty, Eric Bellinger, Fantasia, Jaheim, Jazmine Sullivan, Jeezy, Kid Capri, Kirk Franklin, Lil Kim, Marsha Ambrosius, Maxwell, October London, Omarion, Scarface, Summer Walker, Tamia, T.I., Tink, Too $hort, Trick Daddy, Trina, Uncle Luke and Wayne Wonder.

Jazz in the Gardens is sponsored by Miami Dade County and Hard Rock Stadium.

Check out the set times below:

March 9 (Saturday)

Main Stage

3:49 pm – Tink

4:28 pm – Omarion

5:04 pm – Welcome To The Crib set

5:58 pm – Jaheim

6:51 pm – Kirk Franklin

7:38 pm – DJ Kid Capri

8:00 pm – Fantasia

10:00 pm – Davido

11:00 pm – Summer Walker

Second Stage

1:55 pm – DJ Set

2:00 pm – Jody Hill Live

2:21 pm – She J Hercules

2:53 pm – Black National Anthem

2:59 pm – Sweet Emily

3:07 pm – Eric Bellinger

9:47 pm – Pheelz

March 10 (Sunday)

Main Stage

4:00 pm – Babyface

5:14 pm – October London

5:48 pm – Marsha Ambrosius

6:32 pm – Tamia

7:16 pm – Scarface

7:55 pm – Jeezy

8:45 pm – DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live

9:37 pm – Maxwell

Second Stage

1:55 pm – DJ Set

2:00 pm – Jody Hill Live

2:22 pm – DJ Tight

2:45 pm – Just Fine Band

3:10 pm – Black National Anthem

3:25 pm – Teedra Moses