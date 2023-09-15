“Miami Gardens started 20 years ago. We just celebrated our 20th anniversary last year in 2023,” Harris said. “This city was founded by a group of residents who decided that they wanted to have a say in how their city government was going to be run, so they decided to create a city. And the first mayor, the late Shirley Gibson, we honor her always because she was our matriarch. She passed a few months ago, and she had a vision about bringing a music festival to South Florida.”