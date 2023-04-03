At just 11 years old, Jeremiah Fennell has interviewed some of the top players in the NFL. The aspiring journalist spoke with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.

Fennell was an interviewer for NFL Network on Feb. 5, the media day ahead of the event. He asked Chiefs head coach Andy Reid questions and players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

“That was a heck of a question right there, man,” Reid said after the 11-year-old asked him about his Super Bowl legacy and potential gameplay changes ahead of their second Super Bowl, according to Today. “That was four years ago, so I don’t know if it’s a grudge match as much as each team wants to do their best.”

Fennell also interviewed 49ers George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner.

“I started to do this at the age of 7 years old because I wasn’t able to play sports due to some medical issues, but I still like the sports environment,” the interviewer told Robinson. “So I decided to hone my craft in journalism at the age of 7. And I started my YouTube channel. And, yes, I do think I can keep this as a career because I do still love the sport and I do know a lot about it, so I think that interviewing people can be a long career for me.”

 

Fennell is a natural. He says he doesn’t get starstruck during his interviews, although he is an NFL fan.

“I know deep down in my heart that they’re all people,” Fennell told The Herald Review. “Just because they’re popular doesn’t mean that they’re different from everybody. So, no, I never get starstruck with people, but I do get excited to see people.”

