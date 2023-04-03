At just 11 years old, Jeremiah Fennell has interviewed some of the top players in the NFL. The aspiring journalist spoke with members of both the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl.
Jeremiah Fennell is about to become your new favorite reporter.
📺: #SBOpeningNight on NFLN & CBSSN
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/IkoSl4kETt
Fennell was an interviewer for NFL Network on Feb. 5, the media day ahead of the event. He asked Chiefs head coach Andy Reid questions and players Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.
Andy Reid ultimate class act as Jeremiah Fennell forgets a question he wanted to ask and then recovers perfectly
— Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) February 6, 2024
“That was a heck of a question right there, man,” Reid said after the 11-year-old asked him about his Super Bowl legacy and potential gameplay changes ahead of their second Super Bowl, according to Today. “That was four years ago, so I don’t know if it’s a grudge match as much as each team wants to do their best.”
Jeremiah Fennell got to interview Patrick Mahomes for NFL Network to kick off the media sessions at Super Bowl Opening Night.
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024
Fennell also interviewed 49ers George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Fred Warner.
“I started to do this at the age of 7 years old because I wasn’t able to play sports due to some medical issues, but I still like the sports environment,” the interviewer told Robinson. “So I decided to hone my craft in journalism at the age of 7. And I started my YouTube channel. And, yes, I do think I can keep this as a career because I do still love the sport and I do know a lot about it, so I think that interviewing people can be a long career for me.”
Jeremiah Fennell also interviewed Travis Kelce.
“What are some of the funnest things you’ve done in Vegas so far?”
"What are some of the funnest things you've done in Vegas so far?"

Kelce: "Last year, we celebrated the Super Bowl win by going to the Wynn and going to Club XS. You can't go to that yet, but maybe one day."
— Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 6, 2024
Fennell is a natural. He says he doesn’t get starstruck during his interviews, although he is an NFL fan.
“I know deep down in my heart that they’re all people,” Fennell told The Herald Review. “Just because they’re popular doesn’t mean that they’re different from everybody. So, no, I never get starstruck with people, but I do get excited to see people.”