Iconic producer Jermaine Dupri and his So So Def Recordings have secured a multi-year deal with Create Music Group.
As a result of the partnership, the label’s recordings, publishing, and back catalog will be transferred to Create Music Group.
Established in 2015, Create Music Group is a data-driven media and technology company focused on empowering artists and creators. Named No. 2 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies in America in 2020, its platform enables rights holders, distributors, artists and brands to identify and secure monetization opportunities and build new audiences. The company has developed a knack for working with superstar artists, major and independent record labels, and global media brands, including Jennifer Lopez, Marshmello and PepsiCo.
In addition to all the new changes, the collaboration will launch new music and artists under the direction of Grammy Award-winning producer, hall-of-fame songwriter and rapper Dupri. Additionally, he will serve as Create Music Group’s creative director.
“Jermaine has been one of the most successful and impactful forces in music for the last three decades,” Create Music Group founder and CEO Johnathan Strauss said. “We are honored that he and his team have decided to partner with us for both his catalog and future output.”
Dupri will transition from CEO of So So Def Recordings, which he created in 1993, to chairman and founder. He has appointed Bryan Patrick Franklin as the new CEO and Joe Romulus as head of legal business affairs. As creative director, Dupri plans to bolster the company’s impact on the cross-section between music and culture.
“I have been looking for a home for the entire So So Def brand so I can continue to do what I started.”