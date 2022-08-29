The sudden passing of popular beauty vlogger Jessica Pettway has rocked social media. On March 11, it was announced that the 36-year-old mother of two lost her battle with stage 3 cervical cancer. According to E! News, her sister Reyni Brown confirmed the sad news via an Instagram post shared on March 15.

“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth,” Brown wrote. “I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago and my heart has never felt pain like this.”

She added that Pettway was “the most amazing, strong, confident” woman she had ever met and filled her life “with so much wisdom, prayed for me, and helped me become a better mother.”

Brown concluded her emotional post by saying that “life would never be the same” without her sister and signing off with, “I love you with all my heart.”