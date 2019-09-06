Joe Biden has withdrawn from the 2024 presidential race after weeks of speculations and concerns about his ability to moving forward as the Democratic candidate. Biden announced his decision on his X account on Sunday, saying it’s best for himself and the country to focus solely on fulfilling his duties as President for the remainder of his term.

“I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision,” Biden stated. “For now, let me express my deepest gratitude to all those who have worked so hard to see me reelected. I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work. And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do – when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”