The report refers to Emma Duncan and Maura Hooper, who dated Majors between 2013 and 2019. According to Duncan’s account to the Times, Majors subjected her to both physical and emotional abuse. Hooper stated that she experienced emotional abuse during her time with him. Both women characterized the Marvel actor as controlling and threatening, claiming that he isolated them from their friends and professional aspirations, as reported by the Times.

The Times also interviewed former colleagues who disclosed that Majors had a track record of displaying volatility while working on the HBO series Lovecraft Country. This behavior involved him confronting female co-workers, which ultimately led these women to file complaints with the network.