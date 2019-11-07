In his first interview since a jury found Jonathan Majors guilty of assaulting and harassing his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, Majors opened up about his experience and doubled down on his innocence.

Authorities arrested Majors following a March 2023 incident between him and Jabbari, during which she alleged that Majors physically assaulted her. A New York jury convicted the actor of two counts of harassment and assault.

The Magazine Dreams star passionately denied Jabbari’s allegations before and throughout the trial and continued to do so while appearing in an ABC News interview aired in part on Good Morning America on Monday.

“That did not happen,” Majors told anchor Linsey Davis, after she asked him if he physically hurt Jabbari.

When asked how he believes Jabbari sustained her injuries, he denied knowing anything.

“I wish to God I knew. That would give clarity, that would give me some type of peace about it,” he said.

Davis asked Majors if he was “confident” that he didn’t physically hurt Jabbari.

“I have no question,” the actor responded.

Later, he relived when he heard the jury’s decision, sharing that he was “absolutely shocked and afraid,” ABC News reported.

“I’m standing there and the verdict comes down,” he remembered. “I say, ‘How is that possible based off the evidence, based off the prosecution’s evidence, let alone our evidence? How is that possible?'”

Variety reported that Jabbari and Majors met on the set of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. During the trial, Jabbari testified that the incident occurred in the back of an SUV. She grabbed her then-partner’s phone to see if he was texting another woman. According to her, Majors aggressively grabbed the phone, injuring her head and finger.

Majors recounted the story differently. He denied assaulting Jabbari, and his legal team argued that Jabbari instigated and escalated the incident. They claimed that Jabbari added fuel to the fire to get Majors back following their breakup. They said their relationship lasted two years and ended on the night of the assault.

“I shouldn’t have been in the car,” Majors told Davis. “I shouldn’t have stepped out of the relationship. I shouldn’t have been in the relationship,” Majors said. “If I’m not in the car, none of this is happening. If I leave the relationship, none of this is happening. If I’m man enough or brave enough to say, ‘I want to see someone else’ or ‘I’m done now,’ I’m not in that car. We’re not here. I’m responsible for those things.”

Majors described the relationship as “not healthy,” and he wished he had “been brave” and “walked away” before things escalated.

“I was reckless with her heart, not with her body,” he asserted, adding that he would “never hit a woman.”

He reiterated, “My hands have never struck a woman — ever.”

Majors also opened up about the things he lost since Jabbari’s allegations. After news of his guilty verdict broke, Disney’s Marvel Studios axed Majors, who played Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel universe and was set to star in upcoming Avengers movies, including Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release in 2026.

But what seems to be cutting Majors deeper is his relationship with his daughter. Wiping away tears, he told Davis that he could not see her because of the case.

“Everything has kinda gone away. And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs,” he said.

As for the future, Majors said he hopes to make a comeback in Hollywood one day.

“I pray I do,” he told Davis. “But it’s God’s plan and God’s timing.”

Majors faces up to a year in jail, and his sentencing will be on Feb. 6. He told Davis that he and his legal team are working on appealing his convictions.

An extended version interview will air on ABC News Live’s Prime with Linsey Davis, Monday at 7 p.m. ET.