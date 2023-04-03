CNN reported that Grace Jabbari filed the suit Tuesday in a New York federal court, alleging battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress, malicious prosecution and defamation. According to the suit, these accusations stem from incidents allegedly occurring during their nearly two-year relationship.

As Blavity reported, Majors was found guilty of harassment and reckless assault in the third degree by a six-person New York City jury in December. While facing charges of two counts each, he was convicted of only one count of assault and one count of harassment regarding a domestic violence dispute with Jabbari in March 2023.