From Suni Lee and Simone Biles discussing their TikTok strategy after winning gold at the Paris Olympics to Jordan Chiles showing her body art, the ladies of Team USA are surprisingly relatable.

Fans can’t stop talking about Chiles’ tattoos after the gymnast displayed them during the competition.

For starters, her incredible gymnastics career is permanently engraved on her right arm in the form of Olympic rings. Her arms are also decorated with tattoos of star constellations, a snake, a ball of fire and a large rose.

According to Life and Style, at the 2023 Grammys, Chiles showed off her new body art, which includes “444” and “golden.”

Along Chiles’ spine, she’s got yin and yang, which symbolizes peace and harmony. On her back, she has a koi fish, along with two quotes tattooed on her left shoulder. The quotes read “You have struggled…you have overcome,” and, “My grace is sufficient for you,” Page Six reported.

Perhaps Jordan’s most meaningful tattoo, though, is a quote from her grandfather, who died in 2023: “Where you are, I have been. Where I am, you will be.”

How many tattoos does Jordan Chiles have?

As Women’s Health reported, it is unclear how many tattoos she has in total, but it suspected that she may have as many as 15.

She recently told Teen Vogue about her hopes for the younger generations of athletes of color.

“I can tell the younger generation, ‘Look, if this ever happens, use your voice, say what you need to say,’” she said. “And if you get kicked out of the gym, you get kicked out of the gym. But at least you were able to stand up for yourself. At least you were able to tell them how you truly feel.”