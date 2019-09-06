Love will earn about $55 million per year through the 2028 season. The 25-year-old athlete chose to sit out from training camp as he waited for a new deal, but he will now join his teammates and get ready for the upcoming season.

Love became the Packers’ starting quarterback a season ago and started slow in the first few games, but then found his rhythm. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the only player who threw more touchdowns than Love last season, the New York Post reported.