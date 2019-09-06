Green Bay Packers star Jordan Love has become the highest paid quarterback in NFL history. Love made history when he signed a four-year, $220M contract extension, the New York Post reported. The deal also includes a $75 million signing bonus.
Love will earn about $55 million per year through the 2028 season. The 25-year-old athlete chose to sit out from training camp as he waited for a new deal, but he will now join his teammates and get ready for the upcoming season.
Love became the Packers’ starting quarterback a season ago and started slow in the first few games, but then found his rhythm. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the only player who threw more touchdowns than Love last season, the New York Post reported.
Love spent the first few years of his career on the bench as former Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led the team. With Rodgers now playing for the New York Jets, Love is stepping up to lead the Packers.
The former Utah State University star was selected with the 26th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Love finished his collegiate career with 9,003 yards of total offense. He also recorded 12 300-yard passing games. The rising star continued to make history last year, becoming only the fifth player in league history to throw for more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdowns in a season.