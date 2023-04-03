Joshua Anthony is running for the Georgia Legislature at 21-years-old. He hopes to represent the 153rd House District, which encompasses Dougherty County and downtown Albany.
Anthony says he has a clear plan mapped out to help the community, which has been experiencing increased poverty and unemployment in recent years.
“We’ve had a few past leaders who have brought great ideas to Albany,” he told The Atlanta Voice. “But overall, most people in our city are still struggling, and it has been for years. There are other cities outside Albany’s District 153 that are progressing at unprecedented levels. Now is the time to get involved and create change with a real plan to reverse the continuous cycles of poverty and struggles for Albany’s residents. I cannot make promises or changes overnight, but I have a five-year revitalization plan that will create opportunities over the next five years. I want to help my city so they can believe.”
Anthony is currently a student at Georgia State University, where he takes his classes online as he is campaigning. He is hoping to succeed David Sampson, a fellow Democrat from Albany, as a representative for District 153 in the Statehouse Legislature.
The 21-year-old has led several community focused actions as part of his campaign. He helped farmers apply for federal aid with USDA last September, and launched a literacy reading program in partnership with Morningside Elementary.
Anthony supports the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid, infrastructure renovation, the increase of teachers’ salaries and the development of training programs in emerging industries.
“I think the only way we can move forward is to initiate a focus on important platforms now,” he added. “I don’t know what other candidates are doing, but I believe in having a plan concerning policies that improve people’s lives. We must invest in the community’s growth so they can believe together.”
He is hoping to find common ground with Republicans, who Anthony says also support educators in the state.
“If we can find that common consensus, we can grow and expand to create great legislation,” he told the news outlet. “It’s important to have adult conversations and attack the issue head-on and not be distracted by our internal battles. My job is to listen, work, and think of what is best to bring home to Albany, and this is important.”
“I am inspired to lead,” Anthony said. “I will never forget the encouraging words of my grandfather: Yes, there will be a struggle and tough times, but that doesn’t have to be Albany’s story.”