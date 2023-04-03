Anthony is currently a student at Georgia State University, where he takes his classes online as he is campaigning. He is hoping to succeed David Sampson, a fellow Democrat from Albany, as a representative for District 153 in the Statehouse Legislature.

The 21-year-old has led several community focused actions as part of his campaign. He helped farmers apply for federal aid with USDA last September, and launched a literacy reading program in partnership with Morningside Elementary.

Anthony supports the expansion of Medicare and Medicaid, infrastructure renovation, the increase of teachers’ salaries and the development of training programs in emerging industries.

“I think the only way we can move forward is to initiate a focus on important platforms now,” he added. “I don’t know what other candidates are doing, but I believe in having a plan concerning policies that improve people’s lives. We must invest in the community’s growth so they can believe together.”