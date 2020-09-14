While Harris could employ a swing state strategy to name her VP pick, she might instead want to choose a Democrat from a solidly blue state in order to tap into one of the party’s rising stars. One of the biggest names floated has been California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was seen as a potential rival for the presidential nomination before he instead endorsed Harris. Whether or not having another Californian would help in terms of winning swing voters, Newsom is one of the highest-profile Democrats in the party and could add additional name recognition to the ticket.

Another rising Democratic star, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, could also inject more energy into an already revved-up campaign. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has also been mentioned as a possibility. All three governors have already endorsed Harris, as has Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who had also been raised as a possible VP pick before she declared that she did not want to leave her current job.

In short, Harris has a large pool of potential running mates from which to choose. Her choice could both boost her own campaign and raise the profile of one of the up-and-coming big names in the Democratic Party.