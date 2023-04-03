“Today I’m taking my check ride, so that’s the test to get my private pilot’s license,” she told ABC 7 NY on Monday.

Freeland flew for around an hour with a designated pilot examiner as part of the test. Her family was in attendance to support her.

“I live in Atlanta, and I came to see it,” Freeland’s sister Mariama Toe-Freeland said. “I wouldn’t miss it for the world.”

“To see her doing this, it’s just amazing,” her cousin Aaron Rice added. “To be so young and mature at that age to even want to do it, is just amazing.”