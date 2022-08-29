Keith Lee had the culinary world in a chokehold all of 2023. The TikTok food influencer took his popular critiques on the road, stopping in major cities to check out their local food scene. On Aug. 4, 2023, Lee packed up his family and kicked off the Keith Lee and Family Food Tour. Stops included restaurants in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Detroit and New York.

After five months, the content creator wrapped up the tour in December with New York as the final stop. On Dec. 29, Lee closed out the year by ranking the cities he visited on his tour from least to most favorite. The rankings went as follows:

New Orleans Houston Chicago Las Vegas Los Angeles Detroit New York Atlanta

The creator emphasized that the overall experience of each city and his personal opinion was the reason behind their ranking. He added that it was a hard decision because “some cities tied” in what they offered. Lee revealed New Orleans landed in the No. 1 spot due to their fantastic customer service.

“Everywhere we went, we felt like family,” he stated. “It didn’t feel like I was going to no restaurant, it didn’t feel like I was going to an establishment. It felt like I was going to Auntie, Mama, Papa, whoever house you wanna go to. … I left 15 pounds heavier.”