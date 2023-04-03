TikTok food influencer Keith Lee returned to the Lone Star State, setting his sights on Dallas to try some of the city’s best restaurants.
According to KHOU 11, Lee tried several eateries recommended to him on TikTok, but his ratings proved that he was unimpressed with Dallas’ food scene. On Monday, the 27-year-old shared his latest review of Terry Black’s BBQ on the video-sharing platform, stating more than 10,000 people recommended he try their food.
While Lee enjoyed the smoked turkey, brisket and pork ribs, he wasn’t fond of the jalapeño cheddar sausage and mac ‘n’ cheese.
“This for sure the jalapeño cheddar. … For transparency I spit it out,” Lee said in the four-minute clip. “This is the mac ‘n’ cheese. … That’s just a salty noodle.”
@keith_lee125
Terry Blacks Bbq taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic
Despite Keith Lee’s mixed experiences with Dallas’ food scene thus far, his culinary journey turned positive when he visited Halal Fusionz, a Pakistani Tex-Mex fusion restaurant known for its twist on tacos, quesadillas and bowls, according to the website.
Owner Ahmed Siyaji immediately contacted Lee after learning he was in town. He emailed him and asked if he could stop by the restaurant to try his take on Asian fusion creations, Fox 4 reported.
“I can’t even explain it. It just caught me by surprise,” Siyaji said, according to Fox 4.
On Tuesday, Lee shared his review of the food items he tried from Halal Fusionz, awarding them commendable ratings ranging from 8.8 to 9.7. Despite acknowledging the deliciousness of the dishes, the esteemed critic found himself slightly overwhelmed by the bold and robust spices infused in the food.
@keith_lee125
Halal Fusionz taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic
Lee also ordered from Hutchins BBQ, the fourth stop on his Dallas food tour. According to the Dallas News, Lee tried the eatery’s signature Twinkie, consisting of cream cheese and brisket stuffed in a jalapeno wrapped in bacon. It’s safe to say that he loved every bit of it.
“It’s goddamn delicious. That’s what it is,” he said on TikTok before rating it an 8.5.
@keith_lee125
Hutchins Bbq taste test 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic
Lee particularly savored the pork ribs and brisket, awarding them the high marks of 9.5 and 9.3, respectively. In contrast, the potato salad and sausage fell short of expectations, garnering modest ratings of 5 and 6 from the discerning critic. The peach cobbler was deemed delicious in Lee’s review.
“This is f**king phenomenal,” he said of the dessert, giving it a 9.
The owners, Trey and Tim Hutchins, have two locations in McKinney and Frisco, serving the communities with some of the best food in the area.
Trey told the Dallas News that he had never heard of Lee before visiting Dallas but now watches his TikTok videos constantly.
“What a neat guy,” he said. “I like his style. He orders food to go. He’s faceless in restaurants. He’s not looking at no razzle dazzle as far as pits and buildings.”