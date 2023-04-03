According to KHOU 11, Lee tried several eateries recommended to him on TikTok, but his ratings proved that he was unimpressed with Dallas’ food scene. On Monday, the 27-year-old shared his latest review of Terry Black’s BBQ on the video-sharing platform, stating more than 10,000 people recommended he try their food.

While Lee enjoyed the smoked turkey, brisket and pork ribs, he wasn’t fond of the jalapeño cheddar sausage and mac ‘n’ cheese.

“This for sure the jalapeño cheddar. … For transparency I spit it out,” Lee said in the four-minute clip. “This is the mac ‘n’ cheese. … That’s just a salty noodle.”