Keyshia Cole surprised a group of middle school students while they were performing one of her songs.
Ron Clark Academy posted a video on social media showing the students performing Cole’s 2005 hit song “Love.” They are seen on stage wearing matching red outfits. As they were singing the song, they were stopped by school founder Ron Clark.
“You’re not doing it right. Cut the music. Cut the music,” Clark said while grabbing the mic. “You’ve to do it better buddy. I want more depth, more heart, more soul. I want more Keyshia Cole. Sing it like this.”
View this post on Instagram
The R&B singer then appeared at the top of the academy’s stairs singing while wearing the same red matching outfit as the students. The middle schoolers erupted into cheers as they saw Cole. They then finished performing the song alongside her.
@ronclark__
@Keyshia Cole surprised our students and sang with them! #LOVE @Ron Clark Academy #ronclarkacademy
Clark founded Ron Clark Academy in March 2007. The nonprofit middle school, based in Atlanta, is recognized as a high-performing school in the country.
Cole’s 2005 hit song “Love” was taken from her debut album, The Way It Is. Gen Z suddenly discovered the heartbreak anthem, which has garnered popularity on TikTok.