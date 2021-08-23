As part of his distinguished career, Kid Cudi has been recognized for his influential style and aesthetic— the Cleveland native posted footage on Instagram from his graduation ceremony at Istituto Marangoni Miami. The institution specializes in fashion and design.

“Today was a really special day,” he began his caption. “Man, words can’t really express how I felt/feel now in this moment. I’m happy; I feel complete, accomplished, validated, and all the things that bring immense joy. My mom sharing this moment with me was everything. She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we’ll have together forever. I never walked across any stage. I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college.”

In the Instagram post, he shows off his special moment wearing a custom-made cap, gown, and white Jordans alongside his smiling mother. The 39-year-old received an honorary master’s degree in fashion design, according to HipHopDX.

“My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought I’d never do. And it was beautiful. 🥹 Thank you to @istitutomarangoni_miami, the wholE staff/faculty and ESPECIALLY the STUDENTS (THE FUTURE!!) for welcoming me and my family and friends w open arms and blessing me w this prestigious honor,” he continued. “I had such a wonderful time meeting you all!! I send u all my love, and I will be back very, very soon. We gotta keep building!!! Elevate!!!. Holy f**k, I got my masters 😩.”

Istituto Marangoni Miami’s Instagram page announced that earnings from the artists’ Members of the Rage pop-up store will go toward scholarship funding. The post shows several photos of the Instituto team congratulating Kid Cudi.

“This honorary degree from Istituto Marangoni Miami recognizes Scott’s (@kidcudi) accomplishments and vision in shaping the scene of modern fashion and luxury with Members of the Rage (@membersoftherage). Recognizing the inspiration he is to young creatives. It is an honor for us to present this to the world of fashion worldwide and also a statement in the continuous pursuit of education in fashion and design; it is the future and the present of creativity,” the post reads.

In support of IMM, proceeds from purchases of the Members of the Rage pop-up store will go toward the IMM Scholarship Fund to help other fashion and design students achieve their dreams and make their way into the industry,” the post continued.