Ice Spice made her Grammy Awards debut this Sunday. The Bronx rapper was nominated for four awards, including best new artist, best rap song, best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media.
As she gets ready to release an upcoming debut album entitled Y2K, Ice Spice stayed on theme by reviving the early aughts through her red carpet look. She wore a two-piece denim outfit complete with faux fur, a high slit and Baby Phat’s recognizable embroidered cat logo.
“I brought that Bronx swag to the carpet in my custom Baby Phat look,” the rapper told Harper’s BAZAAR. “It’s one of my favorite looks I’ve done.”
The look quickly snagged a spot on the best dressed list for the evening, with Baby Phat’s founder Kimora Lee Simmons celebrating this red carpet moment.
“It’s that whole Bronx, New York flavor, her being such a cutie, and just having the right elements of being sporty and sexy,” Simmons told Complex. “I think it was just this great culmination of all these things coming together. That whole Y2K aesthetic was the leading inspiration for the moment. It was a very collaborative process, and I think she has a very good sense of how she wants to look and what looks good on her.”
The outfit, which was custom-made for the rapper, was created after Ice Spice’s team reached out to the brand.
“They wanted something that was quintessentially Baby Phat,” Simmons said. “It boasts all of the brand’s hallmarks. There’s denim, faux fur, jewelry, and it just looks fabulous. It’s the right mix of streetwear, hood and fabulous altogether.”
The look was made in collaboration with Timothy Luke, Ice Spice’s stylist, but the Baby Phat founder also credits the rapper for having a say on the outfit.
“She’s the whole curator of her look and knows what she wants it to be,” Simmons said. “It was still a three-way collaboration. She is the star, and I can’t think of a better ambassador for Baby Phat. When you look at her, you see a Baby Phat girl. She looks mixed. You don’t know where she’s necessarily from — you look at her and want to know her story. It’s like the perfect Bronx tale, this ghetto fabulous story.”
Ice Spice joined the long list of hip-hop and R&B artists having collaborated with Baby Phat, which includes Lil’ Kim, Missy Elliott and Alicia Keys. The rapper’s red carpet look comes as 2024 marks Baby Phat’s 25th anniversary.
Simmons launched the label in 1999 and found popularity among women and girls of color. It was quintessential Y2K style and brought a glamorous edge to streetwear. The founder sold the company for $140 million and left the brand after her contract wasn’t renewed in 2010. Simmons bought back Baby Phat in 2018 and has recently been reviving it through the recent release of the brand’s signature puffer jacket and by bringing her daughters, Ming and Aoki, on board.