The look quickly snagged a spot on the best dressed list for the evening, with Baby Phat’s founder Kimora Lee Simmons celebrating this red carpet moment.

“It’s that whole Bronx, New York flavor, her being such a cutie, and just having the right elements of being sporty and sexy,” Simmons told Complex. “I think it was just this great culmination of all these things coming together. That whole Y2K aesthetic was the leading inspiration for the moment. It was a very collaborative process, and I think she has a very good sense of how she wants to look and what looks good on her.”