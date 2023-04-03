Its founder, Philomina Kane, a native of The Bronx, New York with Ghanaian roots, was raised in a family of skilled hair stylists, according to a 2023 Bronx Times article. Surrounded by a lineage of women who mastered the art of natural hair care, Kane maintained a healthy mane until she went away to college. In 2014, during her first year at Princeton, she decided to chop off all her hair and embrace natural hair.

“Around this time, a natural-hair movement was happening. I became obsessed with healthy hair care and started a YouTube channel to document my journey. It amassed almost 200,000 subscribers and became a community of women saying, ‘I want to embrace my hair like it is,'” Kane told Philly Magazine.