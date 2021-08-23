The son of NBA great Carmelo Anthony and actress La La Anthony has been ranked by ESPN as the best high school basketball recruit in New York State for the class of 2025.

As a 6’5″ shooting guard, Kiyan Anthony is ranked 40th overall in his high school class.

Kiyan’s basketball career started at Christ the King Regional High School in Queens for his freshman and sophomore seasons. He later transferred to Long Island Lutheran High School in Brookville, New York for its 2024-25 prep season.

According to Vibe, he made 42 points in one game and 35 points in another at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

Kiyan’s talent on the court has caught the attention of D1 colleges and universities. According to the 17-year-old, he received several scholarships in June 2023. Among the schools offering Kiyan scholarships are Auburn, Florida State, Ohio State, Rutgers, USC and his dad’s alma mater, Syracuse.

In September 2023, he locked in his first name, image and likeness deal as a high school athlete. PSD Underwear announced the NIL deal with the high school junior on social media. Last year, the shooting guard was No. 62 nationally and has quickly improved on the court.

“I am very excited for my first-ever partnership with PSD. It’s more than just a partnership; it’s a collaboration that represents my style and my love of basketball. Together, we’re going to redefine what it means to be comfortable and confident both on and off the court,” Kiyan said in a statement, the New York Post reported.