“I remember crying and being upset about it and being upset and my father just gave me and hug and said, ‘Listen, whether you score zero or score 60, I’m going to love you no matter what,'” Kobe once told New York Times best-selling author Lewis Howes. “Now that is the most important thing that you can say to a child. Because from there, I was like, ‘Okay, that gives me all the confidence in the world to fail.’ I have the security there.”