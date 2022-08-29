Joe Bryant, the father of late NBA Legend Kobe Bryant, has died at the age of 69 following a major stroke.
His father’s passing comes four years after Kobe and daughter Gianna’s death. Joe Bryant leaves behind his own basketball legacy: The Philly native was a recognized athlete at John Bartram High School and LaSalle University, where he was awarded the Public League Player of the Year in 1972, according to The Source.
He landed in the No. 14 spot as a first-round NBA draft pick in 1975 and was picked up by the Golden State Warriors. Three months later, he was traded to the Philadephia 76ers, where he played for four seasons before leaving to play with the LA Clippers for the next three seasons. He played his final season with the Houston Rockets, per the NBA’s website.
Following his time in the NBA, Joe played basketball overseas in Europe before moving back to Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Tribune reported.
LaSalle University has released a statement via X after learning of Joe’s death: “We are saddened to announce the passing of La Salle basketball great Joe Bryant. Joe played for the Explorers from 1973-75 and was a member of our coaching staff from 1993-96. He was a beloved member of the Explorer family and will be dearly missed.”
Although he and Kobe had a complicated relationship, Kobe credits Joe with teaching him some valuable lessons on and off the court.
“I remember crying and being upset about it and being upset and my father just gave me and hug and said, ‘Listen, whether you score zero or score 60, I’m going to love you no matter what,'” Kobe once told New York Times best-selling author Lewis Howes. “Now that is the most important thing that you can say to a child. Because from there, I was like, ‘Okay, that gives me all the confidence in the world to fail.’ I have the security there.”