A long-running grocery store in Los Angeles is being sold to a Black-led nonprofit organization. After nearly three decades, Skid Row People’s Market will be owned by the group known as Creating Justice L.A.

“Danny said ‘I don’t want a for-profit person to come in and just be about profit. I want the legacy of the market to continue,'” Creating Justice L.A. founder and director Stephen Cue Jn-Marie said in an interview with ABC 7 about owner Danny Park’s decision to sell the grocery store.