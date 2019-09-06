Award-winning chef Kwame Onwuachi is paying tribute to an iconic Black scholar in his new restaurant, which will open this spring in Washington D.C. in a hotel owned by our country’s first Black woman billionaire.

Onwuachi’s Caribbean restaurant, Dogon, is inspired by Benjamin Banneker, who played a key role in budling the foundation for Washington D.C. in the 18th century, The Washington Post reported.