Kyla Pratt and her daughter Lyric look nearly identical, and fans couldn’t help but notice. The actor shared a video on TikTok, in which she is posing and smiling beside her 13-year-old daughter.
Mother and daughter recorded themselves wearing matching black outfits and added the song “Baby I’m Yours” by Cass Elliot over the video.
“My baby,” Pratt captioned the post. “Mini Me.”
The video has been viewed over 2,7 million times and has racked up over 530,000 likes.
Fans were quick to notice the resemblance between mother and daughter.
“She look more like Kyla Pratt than Kyla Pratt,” wrote someone.
“Wait, wait, wait, which one is Kyla?!!!!!! My God, she’s a mini-me,” commented another.
The comment section was filled with compliments.
“Her face is your face! And let’s talk about this fountain of youth that Kyla Pratt keeps giving!” commented another fan.
Pratt is known for voicing the character of Penny in Disney’s The Proud Family and for appearing as a child actor in movies such as Love & Basketball or the TV series One on One. The 37-year-old has recently starred as Randi on the award-nominated comedy series Call Me Kat, which has been running since 2021.
It isn’t the first time Pratt has shared snippets of her family life with her fans. She posted photographs of her and her children attending the premiere of The Little Mermaid last May.
She has two daughters, Lyric and Liyah, whom she shares with her partner Danny Kirkpatrick.