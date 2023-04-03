The anticipation surrounding the forthcoming launch of a waterpark at Georgia’s Lake Lanier this summer has triggered mixed reactions on social media, with users reflecting on the eerie tales associated with the lake’s past.
WSB-TV reported that officials held a ceremony Wednesday at the waterpark to break ground on the new ride. The Apocalypso will be the state’s first waterslide coaster, and the main feature at Fins Up Water Park, slated to open May 4 at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands.
“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024,” according to park officials in a statement obtained by the outlet.
The attraction will also feature the nation’s largest “blasterango drop,” propelling riders uphill and downhill at an average speed of 30 mph, per WSB-TV.
News of the new waterpark at Lake Lanier has spread across X, formerly known as Twitter, prompting users to question whether it serves the best interests of Georgia residents due to its controversial history, Atlanta Black Star reported.
“Everyone knows Lake Lanier is haunted, cursed, hexed, etc.
Why the fvck would they open a water coaster?!” one user said.
— Teri Hendricks (@HendricksT19837) March 15, 2024
“Well all know Lake Lanier is haunted & rightfully so. Please stay away,” another wrote.
— JMart (@ItsMaarty) March 15, 2024
“To my black ppl, stay very far away from that water park they building on Lake Lanier,” a third user said with a Denzel Washington meme.
To my black ppl, stay very far away from that water park they building on Lake Lanier pic.twitter.com/XuiTNmCAop
— DaPrettiest 🎀 (@SittinPrettyLay) March 15, 2024
Lake Lanier listening to plans to build a water park. https://t.co/sZauAVq4PO pic.twitter.com/UYRtMfdKvt
— Leftysbetta (@Leftysbetta) March 15, 2024
Me looking at the new water park at Lake Lanier pic.twitter.com/aivLjWomkQ
— Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) March 15, 2024
According to a report from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, over 210 individuals have lost their lives at Lake Lanier due to various incidents, including injuries, boating accidents and drownings.
As Blavity reported, Usher’s ex-wife, Tameka Foster, started a petition in July 2023 to drain the Georgia lake where her son, Kile Glover, had died.
“Today, we honor his memory by rallying together for change. Let’s ensure a safer future by demanding improved safety measures, better zoning, and the removal of haunted debris from the lake. Join me in signing the petition and sharing this vital cause. Together, we can create a fresh start and bring about lasting transformation,” Foster said in an Instagram post on the anniversary of Glover’s death.