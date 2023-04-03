WSB-TV reported that officials held a ceremony Wednesday at the waterpark to break ground on the new ride. The Apocalypso will be the state’s first waterslide coaster, and the main feature at Fins Up Water Park, slated to open May 4 at Margaritaville at Lake Lanier Islands.

“This monumental investment marks the most significant expansion of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands in decades, adding Georgia’s largest waterslide complex to the water park, boasting an impressive 15 slides in total in 2024,” according to park officials in a statement obtained by the outlet.

The attraction will also feature the nation’s largest “blasterango drop,” propelling riders uphill and downhill at an average speed of 30 mph, per WSB-TV.