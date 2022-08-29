On Jan. 1, the power forward shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he finally was able to hand his mother the keys to a house he bought for her. He tweeted three pictures of his mom at her new residence and a video showing off the grand pool along with some joyful words that expressed how he felt about the special moment.

“Life goal ..Promised my mom at 18 with no money I would get her the house of her dreams before I’m 30 fast forward to now I did that !!! I love you,” the athlete tweeted.