The Disney Parks Blog states that Smoot is the first Disney Imagineer to receive the prestigious honor and the second person at the Walt Disney Company inducted into the institution. The first was Walt Disney, honored posthumously in 2000 for inventing the multiplane camera to produce modern animation.

Smoot boasts an impressive 45-year career with Disney Experiences. Throughout his tenure, he has worn multiple hats as a theatrical technology creator, inventor, electrical engineer, scientist and researcher. His remarkable journey led him to create over 100 patents, with 74 of them invented during his impactful 25-year stint at the Walt Disney Company, as reported by Disney Parks.