Jennifer Lopez released her collaboration with Latto for the remix to her single “Can’t Get Enough.” The pop artist dropped the original track on Jan. 10, which marked the first single off of her upcoming ninth studio album, out Feb. 16.
Lopez and Latto released a brand new music video to celebrate their collaboration. It opens with reporters asking Lopez questions, such as, “What are you chasing?” or “What’s it all about?” The artist simply answers, “Love.”
The artist is seen lounging in a bed, strutting down the street and on a dinner date while breaking into choreography. Latto then joins Lopez in front of a red background.
“Call the doctor. I don’t see nobody but you,” she rapped. “Do I still love you? Baby, is the sky blue? / Spoil a bitch down, and he faithful to me too.”
The duo performs in all-red outfits, which include sheer garments and glamorous statement coats.
Latto has released collaborations with some of the music industry’s top artists in recent months. She joined Cardi B on “Put It on da Floor,” collaborated with BTS’s Jungkook on “Seven,” and was rapped alongside Quavo on the remix to Janelle Monáe’s “Champagne S—.”