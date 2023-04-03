Fans have speculated about their feud since January. They both appeared to take jabs at one another while promoting new music.

On “Think U the S**t (Fart),” Ice Spice rapped, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up.”

Fans saw it referencing Latto’s single with Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again.”