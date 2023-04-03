Ice Spice and Latto addressed their alleged feud in recently released cover stories. Ice Spice was featured on Rolling Stone’s July cover upon the release of her debut album, Y2K!, on Friday. Latto appeared on Billboard’s July 20 cover ahead of her third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea, which drops on Aug. 9.
Fans have speculated about their feud since January. They both appeared to take jabs at one another while promoting new music.
On “Think U the S**t (Fart),” Ice Spice rapped, “I got my foot on they necks, I can’t let up/ She all on the floor, told her get up.”
Fans saw it referencing Latto’s single with Cardi B, “Put It On Da Floor Again.”
Weeks later, Latto released “Sunday Service.” The track contained the lyrics, “Think I’m the s**t? B***h, I know it, ho/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boilin’ though.”
While their dispute unfolded through seemingly interpretive posts and lyrics shared on social media, it isn’t surprising they would take this as an opportunity to promote their music.
Since January, several rappers have been in the limelight for disputes with their peers: Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, Quavo and Chris Brown, and, of course, Drake and Kendrick Lamar dissed each other through their music as well as online.
Ice Spice believes Latto dragged out what started as a “joke” made on her song.
“I feel like if we ever spoke and I asked her, ‘What’s the issue?’ it’d be like a blank stare,“ she told Rolling Stone. “It’d really be no issue whatsoever, especially from me.“
“I can understand a friendly competition, but I just feel like, at this point, it’s a joke that she’s just dragged out, and it’s just not even funny. Like, bro, ‘Think U the S**t‘ is from January,“ she added.
Similarly, Latto told Billboard she doesn’t see herself engaging in a rap battle with Ice Spice, adding both rappers have different styles.
“If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like Imma go tit for tat with,“ she told the outlet. “I really don’t mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that?”
She continued, “I feel like she’s doing her in her lane. It’s two different types of vibes. I don’t even think she gives me like, ‘Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.‘ Everybody gon‘ take their lil jabs in the music, and it’s not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that. Continue to! But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don’t think she would even want to do that. I feel like … would it even make sense? It wouldn’t.”