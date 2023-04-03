Latto is set to release a new single soon and many people are already buzzing about what it will be about due to its interesting single cover art.
On Monday, the Atlanta rapper announced she would release “Sunday Service” on Friday.
In her announcement, she also dropped the single artwork, which features Latto with her eyes concealed by a black bar and a compilation of prominent female rappers with the same aesthetic. Rappers featured include Ice Spice, Missy Elliott, Lil’ Kim, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Coi Leray and more.
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶
S̶u̶n̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶S̶e̶r̶v̶i̶c̶e̶ —— F̶R̶I̶D̶A̶Y̶ pic.twitter.com/DwhYPaMLeD
— BIG LATTO 🍑 (@Latto) February 6, 2024
Recently, there has been some reported strife between Ice Spice and Latto.
Ice Spice confirmed that her latest single, “Think U the S**t (Fart),” is aimed at Latto, responding to her TikTok video with Rema as Ice Spice’s music video played in the background.
“I’m in the back of your weak ass snippet,” she expressed to fans in a Space on X, formerly known as Twitter. “I was like, ‘Wait a second, that’s me?’ So I’m like we’re talking about me, and I drop that [“Fart”]. It was really just a snippet.”
She continued, “I was like, “This has to be fake. This is AI. But b***hes, be … bold. So I was like, “Oh, we’re being bold today.”
ICE SPICE CALLS OUT LATTO
– “Why am I in the back of your weak a** video snippet?” pic.twitter.com/4rMseZ7zNt
— She’s Fishy ➐ (@ShesFishy) February 3, 2024
The nature of the track is still unknown, as just like Ice Spice, many other rappers are in Latto’s cover art, so fans aren’t sure if this is a diss track or something else.
Latto was recently spotted shooting a music video in the Bronx, New York, Ice Spice’s home turf.
Latto was seen shooting a video in the Bronx 👀 pic.twitter.com/nGHhRKnZGx
— HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 4, 2024
“20 Black Suburbans, we pull up like Sunday service / I just want a one-on-one, don’t know why she so nervous,” Latto rapped.
“Sunday Service” may be the next installment in the Latto-Ice Spice beef. We’ll see where things go upon its Friday release.