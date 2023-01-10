When you think of Love Is Blind, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Cameron Hamilton are the names that come to mind.

The Netflix experiment introduced them to viewers when the world needed a little hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, and they gave us that. Since the show’s premiere, many couples have formed on the show, but none compare to these two. After over five years of marriage, the couple continues documenting their love across social media platforms, and we can’t get enough of them. But they’re much more than their Netflix affiliation, and their content and branded partnerships are proof of that.

To introduce the new Swicy flavor during the month of love, Lay’s is partnering with the beloved couple known for being a sweet and spicy duo. Cameron’s sweet demeanor and Lauren’s spice aren’t the only ingredients to their Swicy romance. They also share the meal that sealed their relationship — their “Marry Me” meal — but with a Swicy twist featuring Lay’s Sweet & Spicy Honey flavored chips.

Photo: Lay’s

When asked about the meal, Hamilton said it was less gourmet than one would think. Hamilton dished on the signature food that captured Speed’s heart and noted how others can also participate in the challenge with Lay’s.

“Food is such an important part of a relationship. This sweepstakes is all about couples’ “Marry Me Meal,” which is a meal that just really kind of symbolizes you as a couple,” Hamilton said in a recent interview that the couple did with Blavity. “So for Lauren and I, we made this chicken tenders meal. You get that perfect crunch from the Lay’s spicy honey-flavored chips. For people who want a chance to win $1,000, they can share their version of a “Marry Me Meal” using these chips as one of the main ingredients. And we just want to see people’s creativity. They can participate by sharing their recipe under our posts that we’re collaborating with Lay’s on. It’s a chance to win $1,000 for a date night.”

Interested participants have until March 6 to enter to win. Many may Hamilton’s chicken tender dinner is basic, but he insists it’s not.

“Chicken tenders are a cornerstone meal. We all love chicken tenders. But these take it to the next level because we’re using Sweet & Spicy Honey-flavored chips. So you got the sweetness. You got the spicy. There are also some other sweet and spicy elements added in there,” he noted. “You know, first, we’re adding some cayenne. We got some paprika going in there for the dip. It’s kind of a honey mustard sort of dip that we’ve created with the honey. So you still get the spiciness of the Dijon apple cider vinegar. So it’s not just your basic take-them-out-of-the-freezer chicken tenders. These are elevated tenders.”

Speed added it’s all about pairings for a complete meal.

“I need my side of greens,” she said. “That way, you have the best of both worlds. You now have the chicken tenders, and you also have a salad. So you got the balance.”

As for what makes their love “Swicy,” Speed said it’s all in their personalities.

“He wants to be spicy. Cam has his spicy moments, but he is a sweetheart, and that’s what I love,” she said. “We each have our own personality. I’m pretty fiery. I’m pretty passionate. I’m kind of quirky and out there. Cam is cool, calm, collected and sweet. But when you bring us together, you get the best of both.”

Of course, we had to ask the couple about the current season of Love Is Blind, a social media conversation surrounding celebrity look-a-likes, jealousy and how looks matter.

“It is a swicy season. But, I hate to say it, but there’s no couple yet that I really have an attachment [with]. And it’s what I look for when I’m watching the show. I haven’t really found that in Season 6 yet,” Hamilton said of the current season.

Speed added, noting the constant comparisons to her and her husband with fellow Love Is Blind alums: “Our story is ours, and theirs is theirs, and I don’t think it’s fair to us or them to say, ‘Who’s going to be the next Lauren and Cam,’ because there will never be. But I wish them all the best. It’s not easy to be on television, even whether you’re thinking about it or not, and find someone who you want to marry. So it’s a tough situation all around.”