Marley attended her birthday in a strapless sparkly gown designed by Galia Lahav. The dress was accessorized with pearl necklaces and a white fur stole. The 16-year-old’s hair was styled in a wavy short bob and sported 1920s-inspired glam.

“A dazzling tribute to The Great Gatsby and regal nod to her to her roots as the daughter of the iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill and granddaughter to Bob Marley,” Galia Lahav noted in an Instagram post.