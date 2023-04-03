Lauryn Hill’s daughter, Sara Marley, celebrated her 16th birthday last week. The celebration, which took place at Cipriani in New York, took place two weeks after her birthday on Jan. 3.
She celebrated the milestone birthday with a party inspired by The Great Gatsby and its recognizable Roaring 1920s aesthetic. Family and friends gathered, dressed up for the occasion.
Marley attended her birthday in a strapless sparkly gown designed by Galia Lahav. The dress was accessorized with pearl necklaces and a white fur stole. The 16-year-old’s hair was styled in a wavy short bob and sported 1920s-inspired glam.
“A dazzling tribute to The Great Gatsby and regal nod to her to her roots as the daughter of the iconic Ms. Lauryn Hill and granddaughter to Bob Marley,” Galia Lahav noted in an Instagram post.
Her father, Rohan Marley, took to social media to publicly congratulate her on her Sweet 16.
“My Princess, we have so much beautiful memories in this moment,” he captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to your amazing mother Ms. Lauryn Hill no one does it better.”
Sara thanked her father for the post and commented, “I love you, Dad.”