Mychal Threets, a 33-year-old librarian known for his creative outfits, tattoos and afro, uses social media to prove that libraries can be fun for everyone to enjoy.
According to the New York Times, Threets is the supervising librarian at the Fairfield Civic Center Library in Solano County, California. He regularly posts on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms to spread what he calls ‘library joy’ to his viewers.
Threets’ videos have amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. He uses his accounts to share personal stories about his local library and how it changes everyday lives.
“Most of the time I’m either just retelling library interactions, library stories,” Threets said, according to the Times. “And then, apart from that, I just try to give people messages of hope.”
On Friday, Threets shared a now-viral video to his Instagram account explaining the perks of having a library card.
“Did you know that you are supporting libraries SO much just by getting a library card? They’re amazing, you’re amazing! 🤩” he wrote in the post’s caption.
In the nearly two-minute video, Threets discussed all the fun and positive things public libraries can offer to local communities. From checking out books and learning how to play instruments to gaining discounts for parks and museums, the 33-year-old said everyone can benefit from having a library card.
The clip has since made its rounds on X, formerly known as Twitter, with social media users supporting Threets for being a positive influence on others after trolls attempted to shame him.
“This attempt to besmirch a great Black librarian has backfired on a cosmic scale & I love to see it. I know the blue check gets $ from my engagement but signal boosting all these Black ppl on this app stand w him & speaking positively about libraries makes it worth it,” one person wrote along with a quoted tweet from another social media user who spoke negatively about Threets.
“The guy is fantastic and makes me proud to have loved every librarian I’ve known… 🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾⛈️⛈️💖💖💖💖,” another wrote.
“People who are excited about their subject are amazing. There’s nothing I love more than to listen to someone that has that much enthusiasm. it doesn’t matter what they are talking about from astrophysics to garbage collection they make it interesting with their passion,” a third person tweeted.
Threets has made an impact on the Northern California community. Last year, he was among 10 librarians selected by the American Library Association to win the I Love My Librarian Award for outstanding public service, according to the website. They will be awarded at a ceremony in January.