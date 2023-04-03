According to the New York Times, Threets is the supervising librarian at the Fairfield Civic Center Library in Solano County, California. He regularly posts on TikTok, Instagram and other platforms to spread what he calls ‘library joy’ to his viewers.

Threets’ videos have amassed millions of views and hundreds of thousands of followers on social media. He uses his accounts to share personal stories about his local library and how it changes everyday lives.

“Most of the time I’m either just retelling library interactions, library stories,” Threets said, according to the Times. “And then, apart from that, I just try to give people messages of hope.”