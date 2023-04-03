She said the students were elated to meet Lil Durk, who gave each of them a $100 bill.

“He was so gracious with the kids. I wish you could have seen it. He was giving kids high fives, [and] fist bumps. Originally, with the pictures, he stood to the side so the kids could get the spotlight they deserved,” Dr. Price said.

“Our kids were like, they were so excited, they were crying. It was a moment I will not forget, to see the kids do so well and be treated so well by an artist; they won’t forget it either,” she added.

This experience inspired some students to pursue their goals.

“I love dancing, I love singing, so this whole thing made me realize if I can do this, I can definitely do something bigger,” Imani Clinton told WPXI.