Lil Durk was joined on stage by 20 students during his supporting act for Drake and J. Cole’s It’s All A Blur Tour. The rapper performed at PPG Paints Arena as the tour included two dates in Pittsburgh. The students, who all hailed from Pittsburgh’s Faison and Westinghouse academies, took the stage and performed “All My Life” with the rapper on Saturday evening.
This collaboration was a last-minute addition to Lil Durk’s performance. Dr. Kimberly Price, the Coordinator of Performing Arts for Pittsburgh Public Schools, had received an email a week before the event.
“The two schools brought 20 students from different age groups. From high school, sixth and fifth grades. Teachers gave up their weekends to be there for the kids,” she told CBS News. “To have a team that came together like they did from our communications department to our teachers who gave up half of a day on a Saturday, people want our kids to do well, and our kids do.”
She said the students were elated to meet Lil Durk, who gave each of them a $100 bill.
“He was so gracious with the kids. I wish you could have seen it. He was giving kids high fives, [and] fist bumps. Originally, with the pictures, he stood to the side so the kids could get the spotlight they deserved,” Dr. Price said.
“Our kids were like, they were so excited, they were crying. It was a moment I will not forget, to see the kids do so well and be treated so well by an artist; they won’t forget it either,” she added.
This experience inspired some students to pursue their goals.
“I love dancing, I love singing, so this whole thing made me realize if I can do this, I can definitely do something bigger,” Imani Clinton told WPXI.