Lil Nas X is once again stirring up controversy by using religious references in his art. The latest incident involves the rapper’s forthcoming single, “J Christ.” Teasing his song on X, formerly known as Twitter, he revealed the cover art, which shows him nailed to the cross like Jesus Christ.

“My new single is dedicated to the man who had the greatest comeback of all time!” he tweeted, adding that the song will be released on Jan. 12.