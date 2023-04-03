Lil Nas X is back with a new single, “J Christ,” and an accompanying video. This is the first single off his next project, two years after releasing his widely acclaimed and controversial debut album, Montero.
The singer-songwriter celebrates his comeback to music by comparing it to the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“Is he up to somethin’ only I-I know?/ Is he ’bout to hit ’em with the high-igh note/ Is he ’bout to give ’em something vi-iral,” he sings on the chorus, before adding, “B—h, I’m back like J Christ.”
The music video marks Lil Nas X’s directorial debut. It features him in roles both in heaven and hell as he succinctly appears as a basketball player, a cheerleader and a crucified Christ figure surrounded by his followers.
The track was written by Lil Nas X, Omer Fedi, Blake Slatkin and Mike Levy, best known as the DJ and producer Gesaffelstein, according to Billboard.
Lil Nas X is ushering in his new project with a formula that garnered him the most attention last time around — the use of Christian imagery and a playful, sometimes provocative, rendering of religious symbols. The artist announced he wouldn’t be falling prey to critics prior to the single’s release.
Lil Nas X previously promoted the single by revealing cover art that showed him nailed to a cross like Jesus Christ. He started dropping hints as early as November about the inspiration for the single.
“Y’all mind if I enter my Christian era?” he asked on social media.
I really like Lil Nas X’s art direction. J Christ is a decent song but a really great intro into his next project and transition from his former. Also I love the use of religious symbolism and figures as ways to your trauma, healing and love (especially in the context of queer)
Online, the release garnered reactions from fans and critics alike. For some, Lil Nas X’s music video is a powerful play on some of the beliefs that have been utilized to exclude the LGBTQ+ community from society.