On his end, Lil Nas X explained his intention was not to mock religion in “J Christ” and the promotional rollout on social media.

“I know, given my history with the ‘Call Me By Your Name’ video, anything that I do related to religion can be seen as mockery. That just was not the case with this,” he said. “And I will say, though, with the Communion video, with me eating the crackers and juice, I thought that video was going to be the video to lighten the mood. To take it down, less serious or whatnot. I thought that was something that we all wanted to do as kids or whatnot, but I didn’t understand the idea of… the reality of what it is.”

“I do apologize for that; I will say I am sorry for that,” he added.