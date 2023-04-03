Uzi thanked their fans for supporting him in his endeavors.

“Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision,” they added. “I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”

Luv Is Rage 3 will follow the release of Pink Tape, a studio album dropped in June. It is the third installment after 2015’s Luv Is Rage and 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2.

Uzi recently dropped “Red Moon,” the first song off the upcoming project, with an accompanying music video.