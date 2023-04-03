Lil Uzi Vert may be pivoting away from music after the release of their upcoming album, Luv Is Rage 3, expected to drop in 2024.
“I love making music, but I don’t really want to make music like that anymore,” the artist recently told TMZ.
Uzi did not expand on their plans regarding the music industry. They said they want to move toward fashion with a plan to make women’s clothes.
The artist announced their decision to step away from music during a Pink Tape Tour stop in Chicago in October.
“I was gonna wait ’til later to say it but, you know, I’m dropping Luv Is Rage 3 and Luv Is Rage 3 will be my last album,” they said on stage, according to Complex. “After Luv Is Rage 3, I guess I will go on another tour. … But after that, I wanna try to live a normal life.”
Uzi thanked their fans for supporting him in his endeavors.
“Thank you for all your support and thank you for supporting me on my decision,” they added. “I’ll make sure that I give it my all on Luv Is Rage 3 this time because we gotta keep the legacy going. Thank you.”
Luv Is Rage 3 will follow the release of Pink Tape, a studio album dropped in June. It is the third installment after 2015’s Luv Is Rage and 2017’s Luv Is Rage 2.
Uzi recently dropped “Red Moon,” the first song off the upcoming project, with an accompanying music video.