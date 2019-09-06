Lincoln University students, alumni and other affiliates are demanding for President John Moseley to be removed after the death of Dr. Antoinette Candia-Bailey, a Black HBCU leader who served as the institution’s vice president of student affairs before she died by suicide on Jan. 8. According to HBCU Buzz, family sources said Candia-Bailey was stressed because of the “bullying and severe mistreatment” she faced in her role at Lincoln University of Missouri.
Sherman L. Bonds, Lincoln University’s national alumni association president, also released a statement in support of Candia-Bailey.
“I find myself standing in the state of hopelessness,” Bonds told the university’s governing body, according to HBCU Buzz. “Therefore, my appeal to you and the Board of Curators is to find a resolution that restores the consciousness of peace and healing. As President of the Lincoln University (National) Alumni Association, I have become compelled to demand a change in the Office of Presidency of the University effective immediately.”
Before she died, Candia-Bailey expressed her concerns in emails she wrote to Moseley and the board of curators, KRCG reported. In the emails obtained by KRCG, Candia-Bailey said Moseley is causing “enough harm and mental damage.” Additionally, the HBCU leader said she asked for advice after getting a poor evaluation, but Moseley “ignored requests (failing to respond to emails), or when face-to-face, danced around the topic.” Candia-Bailey added that she was “intentionally harassed and bullied.”
She also said she asked for the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Americans with Disabilities Act, but her requests were ignored.
“Please be advised the Board of Curators does not engage in the management of personnel issues for Lincoln University and will not be taking further action related to this issue,” the administrators said in response, according to the emails.
The pressure against the school continues to mount as people are widely speaking up on social media, using the hashtag #FireMoseley.
This is very nasty business. #FireMoseley https://t.co/9PkTMwhOgT
— free haiti 🇭🇹 free palestine🇵🇸 (@callmelaureate) January 12, 2024
Some of Moseley’s critics are saying they don’t understand why a white man was chosen to lead an HBCU in the first place.
THE CULPRIT.
Dr. John Moseley.
I remember asking then why a white man was presiding over an HBCU and I’ll be hot damned.
Fire his ass. #FireMoseley https://t.co/OlzImNEcbg pic.twitter.com/0GTHvsgI4J
— J✨ • #FireMoseley #JusticeForBonnie (@jonthemarq) January 11, 2024
Candia-Bailey’s supporters vow to continue speaking up until the school takes action.
Dr. #BonnieBailey died by suicide on Monday January 8th. She had repeatedly made attempts to communicate the harassment and mistreatment she received by the President Dr. John Moseley and it went ignored!
I will continue to uplift her story and promote #FireMoseley ‼️ pic.twitter.com/d0RAUqKRat
— Imani B. (@SheIsImaniB) January 12, 2024
Lincoln University released a statement three days after Candia-Bailey’s death.
“The Lincoln University community is mourning the loss of beloved alum and leader Dr. Antoinette “Bonnie” Candia-Bailey. Dr. Bailey passed away earlier this week. She was a gifted colleague and always a passionate advocate for Lincoln University, HBCUs and other causes in which she believed,” the school stated, according to HBCU Buzz.
Moseley, who is the school’s 21st president, has served in his role since January 2022. He previously worked as Lincoln University’s basketball head coach and athletic director.