Melody Winston, senior executive of Living Fresh Market, held an in-store event on Saturday that served as a launching pad for minority vendors to enter the marketplace. She takes pride in providing space for small-business owners to highlight their services and gain more customers.

As one of the largest Black-owned markets in the United States, Living Fresh Market holds a special significance for Winston and the broader community it serves.

“We help get products to the shelves,” Winston told the Chicago Tribune. “Once they’re here, they can get to any store. It starts here.”