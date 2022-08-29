On Friday, Lizzo’s cryptic “I quit” Instagram post had social media on edge.
The singer didn’t allow any comments on the text post but clarified that she was tired of being “dragged” by everyone in her life and on the internet. She continued, claiming that even after trying to “help the world be a little better” with her music, she still has to “go against lies” and be the “butt of people jokes.“
She ended the post telling everyone she “didn’t sign up for this s**t,” wrote, “I QUIT,” and threw up the peace sign.
After such an obscure message, the world thought it was the last they would hear from the Grammy winner.
However, she clarified that she didn’t mean it like that.
On Tuesday, the singer returned to Instagram with a video assuring fans that she would still release music but would shift where she focused her energy.
“I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said while wearing a blue Yitty bodysuit. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people. And I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”
She continued, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”
She ended her video by telling her fans that the love she has received from them means more than they know.
Fans flooded the comments with love and support for her and overall happiness that she wasn’t quitting music.
One fan was happy to hear her clear up the confusion, “You had me so worried 😢 @lizzobeeating I adore you ❤” they wrote.
Another agreed with her not letting the haters steal her joy.
“Thank GOD❤ love you so much girlie, and YOU should never quit being the inspiration you are because of negativity and false narratives.”
And one let her know her necessity: “Yesss!!! The industry needs Lizzo!”
Lizzo has been up against a lot recently. In the summer of 2023, a slew of lawsuits were filed against the performer by former background dancers and tour employees.
Several of the accusations made in the suits from the former employees included the singer weight-shaming them, sexual harassment, racism and creating a hostile work environment.
In August, the “Truth Hurts” singer responded to the allegations, again pointing out she is used to being on the short end of jokes.
“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she tweeted.
She continued, “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight. I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time.”
— FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 3, 2023