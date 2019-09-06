Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, is stealing the show on the sidelines with her vibrant fashion style. The elegant fashionista, who is known as The First Lady of Texas Football, often stands out with the dazzling outfits she wears to represent the Longhorns.

Sarkisian once again mesmerized fans recently as she appeared at the Longhorns’ game wearing a leather fringe jacket paired with a tulle skirt and black boots, The Grio reported.