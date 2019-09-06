Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian, is stealing the show on the sidelines with her vibrant fashion style. The elegant fashionista, who is known as The First Lady of Texas Football, often stands out with the dazzling outfits she wears to represent the Longhorns.
Sarkisian once again mesmerized fans recently as she appeared at the Longhorns’ game wearing a leather fringe jacket paired with a tulle skirt and black boots, The Grio reported.
As the outlet also noted, she gained “almost as much attention as Matthew McConaughey and his family, who attended the same game.”
In an interview with Texas Monthly in June, Sarkisian said her style is inspired by her mother.
“[My mother] was a strong believer that you wore what looked good on you, what enhanced you, not necessarily what was trendy or popular. I live by that to this day,” she told the publication.
Sarkisian’s game day attire often includes burnt orange, along with cowboy hats and boots.
“I’m kinda trying to make it my own,” she said.
Outside of game day, Sarkisian may be seen in more laid-back colors.
“I am someone who likes elevated essentials for sure,” she said. “Chic. Classic, yet structured.”
The former track star also emphasizes the importance of feeling comfortable. For Sarkisian, comfort starts with the shoes. When it comes to heels specifically, Sarkisian goes for the “super comfortable and classic” Christian Louboutin heels.
“I didn’t always [wear Louboutins], I will say, because they weren’t always comfortable,” she said. “But over time, he has changed the style of some of his shoes.”
Sarkisian shows her support for the Longhorns with more than just her style. The first lady is often seen screaming on the sidelines during games. She also shows plenty of love toward fans and players by taking selfies, exchanging hugs or sharing laughs.
Sarkisian expressed her love for the team after they recently lost in the college football semifinal.
“The season didn’t end how we wanted but it was definitely still a great one!” she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “So proud of my husband, our players, our coaches and staff! Thank you everyone for all of your support!! Horns Up Always …thank you all for loving on me too.”
The season didn’t end how we wanted but it was definitely still a great one! So proud of my husband, our players, our coaches and staff! Thank you everyone for all of your support!! Horns Up Always 🤘🏾🧡
…thank you all for loving on me too 🤍 pic.twitter.com/evcpDkitxG
— Loreal Sarkisian (@LorealSarkisian) January 4, 2024