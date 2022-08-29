Lori Harvey stays in the headlines for her head-turning ensembles, high-profile relationships and envious figure. Now, she’s kicking off the new year by making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut.
Stunning in a purple bikini created by luxury swimsuit designer Monica Hansen, Harvey opened up about how much it meant to be chosen for the special 60th-anniversary issue.
“I would say the three words that I would use to describe it would be manifested, surreal and perfection because it was literally a moment that I manifested,” the 27-year-old model-turned-entrepreneur said. “It was a very surreal moment for me, and the entire shoot was just perfection from top to bottom … [and] once I got on set, it was just magical.”
The Sports Illustrated photoshoot ended up being a double win for Harvey since she was able to rock some of the pieces from her own swimsuit collection with Revolve, Yevrah Swim.
“I drew a lot of inspiration from that, and also different shapes and designs from different fashion pieces that make me feel good and confident and sexy,” the Memphis native said. “All those things kind of helped me bring Yevrah Swim to life.”
The socialite appeared to be in her element, which is likely since she worked with photographer Yu Tsai several years ago.
“It was such a full-circle moment. The first time I shot with Yu Tsai, I was super young, had braces … and I was shooting with my family. So being able to connect with him again for something as major as this was really, really special,” Harvey said about their reunion.
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s editor-in-chief MJ Day says choosing Harvey for it’s May 2024 cover was a no-brainer.
“Lori Harvey embodies the essence of empowerment with her unwavering authenticity. A trailblazer in both fashion and beauty, she exudes confidence, proving that dedication, creativity and fearlessness are the driving force behind building an extraordinary legacy,” Day said via Instagram. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce Lori as a Rookie for the 60th Anniversary Issue contributing to the ongoing evolution of our brand as we continue to leave an indelible mark on the world of fashion and media. We remain unwavering in our commitment to delivering the milestone issue in May.”
Congrats Lori on your Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut!