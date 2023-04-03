The Walker brothers started saving up money from restoring and cleaning shoes, as well as garnering success in the resale market. Soon enough, their home was filled with shoe boxes.

“When I was in my house, I was getting a bunch of shoes, and I was getting more and more shoes until I was getting to the point where I needed to change locations because I had too many shoes in the house basically,” Tylan said.

There came a new set of challenges when opening their brick-and-mortar store.

”It was a little hard and a little difficult really because of money, trying to pay monthly and get people in here so we can pay every month,” Tylan said. “So basically, we just tried to get like the best kicks and the newest shoes so they can sell.”