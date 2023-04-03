Twin brothers from Louisville opened a brick-and-mortar location for their sneaker and streetwear resale business. Taylan and Tylan Walker recently graduated from Fern Creek High School and decided to pursue one of their goals before college.
Their love for sneakers started when they were 13 years old. Taylan had a passion for videography, while Tylan started restoring and buying shoes. They decided to turn both of their hobbies into a business venture.
”Shoes and videos are a big market, especially in this time right now. People really want the best kicks, the best clothes, the best videos, and so we might as well take advantage of it,” Taylan told Wave3. “It’s the best thing to do for real, for real.”
The Walker brothers started saving up money from restoring and cleaning shoes, as well as garnering success in the resale market. Soon enough, their home was filled with shoe boxes.
“When I was in my house, I was getting a bunch of shoes, and I was getting more and more shoes until I was getting to the point where I needed to change locations because I had too many shoes in the house basically,” Tylan said.
There came a new set of challenges when opening their brick-and-mortar store.
”It was a little hard and a little difficult really because of money, trying to pay monthly and get people in here so we can pay every month,” Tylan said. “So basically, we just tried to get like the best kicks and the newest shoes so they can sell.”
They also have been using social media to their advantage — from participating in video trends to posting consistently.
“It’s really just about being consistent in like anything you do. You just got to be consistent,” Tylan said. “So if you just keep being consistent, you can really be anything you want.”
The Walker brothers have expanded their retail offerings, which now includes clothing and accessories. They are hoping to expand their business at a bigger location and across the country.
“I see ourselves expanding to either a different place or like the mall or a bigger place or even like a different state to get more exposure,” Tylan said.
For now, their store is located at 5023 Poplar Level Road in the Newburg Neighborhood in Louisville. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.