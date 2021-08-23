LSU’s Angel Reese is on her fourth magazine cover and bearing truths about life off the court. Wearing an all-white outfit with a fresh face and white sneakers, Reese looked stunning on the cover of Women’s Health.

The basketball star revealed she manifested her success on a vision board in early 2023. At the beginning of the year, she envisioned pursuing a modeling career and six-figure earnings — and she achieved those goals.

“I had high hopes, and I manifested a lot of great things,” she told the magazine about her vision board.

4th magazine COVER at 21??!! WOW I’m so BLESSED!🥺💘 Thank you @womenshealthmag for this AMAZING shoot & allowing me to share my story! MORE TO COME!! 🤭😇 pic.twitter.com/3MmrVSL07r — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 15, 2024

The Bayou Barbie appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in May and predicted six-figure earnings. Her name, image, and likeness value is approximately $1.7 million today. The Sporting News named her and Iowa guard Caitlin Clark Athlete of the Year by Sporting News — the first two women to win the award since Jackie Joyner-Kersee in 1988.

In the NCAA national title game, Reese led LSU’s women’s basketball team to a 102-85 victory over Clark’s Iowa State. Reese was named NCAA’s Most Outstanding Player at last year’s Women’s Final Four, was ranked second in the nation in rebounding and fifth in scoring, and had an NCAA record of 34 double-doubles in one season.

In December, Reese returned to playing basketball following a brief hiatus from the game to reset and focus on her mental health.

“My mental health is the most important before anything, and I’m gonna make sure I’m okay before anything because I don’t wanna cause any harm or cancer in the locker room,” Reese said at the time.

Despite being in the limelight this past year, the 21-year-old wants fans to understand that taking a break is okay.

“I want people to realize that I’m not just an athlete; I’m a human. I go through things. We all go through things,” she told the magazine.

FRONT COVER OF WOMEN'S HEALTH??!!! OKAYYYY!!! NO TEAM WORKS HARDER THEN MINE!!! 💋 https://t.co/PuN5pIRavq — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) February 15, 2024

Reese is nowhere near finished with dreaming and achieving her goals. She cannot fit everything she has planned for 2024 onto any canvases.

“I need to find something bigger,” she said.

Rising to new heights in her career, Reese admitted to living an “adult” life after attending A-list events. Fame has also come with the limitation of living how you want, constantly being judged by fans and spectators, and so on. Reese is aware of her youth but is in her adult-like life and schedule.

“I’m young, but I’m an adult,” she said. “I feel like I’ve outgrown being in a college atmosphere.”

According to Marca, the Tigers continue to benefit from Reese’s exceptional performance with her 19.5 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Her stellar performance has received numerous accolades, including ten SEC Player of the Week awards in her second season with LSU.

The fact that she has been honored three times this season alone underscores her dominance since joining LSU from Maryland. In light of her success off the court as a NIL star, Reese is now debating whether to declare for the WNBA draft, where she told Women’s Health her objective is to “be a top-five pick” or to return for another season of eligibility next season.