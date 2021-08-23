Ludacris posted beautiful pictures following his daughter Cai’s birthday celebration on Sunday. He shared a video of the ten-year-old in her Barbie-themed ruffled pink dress and pink headband. When Cai walked down the pink carpet toward her party, she was all smiles. In other pictures, Cai posed by her three-tier Barbie cake, and in another photo, the birthday girl snapped a photo in front of light-up letters that spelled her name.

“My Beautiful Baby Girl Cai Turns Double Digits Today 🙏🏾 I Love You With ALL My Heart & I’m So Glad God Chose Me To Be Your Father,” Ludacris wrote in his caption. “You’re the Life of the Party 🎊 Happy 10 BDAY!”

Ludacris has daughters Chance, 2, and Cadence, 8, whom he shares with wife Eudoxie Bridges, and daughters Cai, 10, and Karma, 22, from previous relationships. Whether it’s a business venture or a personal milestone, the Atlanta native is hands-on with his daughters. In a statement to People, Ludacris revealed that he and his oldest daughter were excited to see the ripple effect of Karma’s World, the animated series whose character is modeled after his daughter Karma.

“There are no words that can explain how Karma feels. I think it’s still kind of surreal to her because her name is on all of these dolls,” he said. “I love it because I know I work so hard on it, and I’m just glad that people around the world have accepted it, and it’s starting to change people’s lives for the better. Like with Rice Krispies, the overall goal is to bring families together.”

He also said that life as a girl dad has been “absolutely amazing” and that his daughters had taught him much about the world.

“The important lesson that I’ve learned from my daughters is being patient, man. I used to be the most impatient person in the world, but these girls have taught me to be more present and more in the moment, especially at home.”