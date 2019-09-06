Ludacris has a great sense of humor. The 46-year-old rapper recently went clubbing in Las Vegas with his 20-something daughter named Karma.
“AS CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, I always Dreamt of the day that I would PARTY in Vegas with my DAUGHTER,” Luda tweeted. “But I also had reservations on how OLD I WOULD FEEL. Well That day has FINALLY come.”
He added, “Now who do you think acted more immature in the club?”
AS CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, I always Dreamt of the day that I would PARTY in Vegas with my DAUGHTER, but I also had reservations on how OLD I WOULD FEEL. Well That day has FINALLY come 🙏🏾 Now who do you think acted more immature in the club? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2wl54wNdpz
— Ludacris (@Ludacris) July 10, 2024
Karma, who recently graduated from Spelman College, commented on her dad’s post, writing, “A time was had!!”
Luda and Karma have always been close; when the father of four was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in May 2023, Karma was right there to cheer him on, Vibe reported.
“To my rock, my hero, my dad, you have always found a way to be there for me,” she tweeted at the time. “Even if it’s a call or a text from miles away, you always made it a point to make sure I felt valued. I am so proud of you, dad […] a legend of an artist and a legend of a father.”
Earlier this year, Karma graduated with a bachelor’s degree in documentary filmmaking. Per Vibe, she plans to “make movie and film content that helps shape and change the social and political landscape” and “tell stories that are meaningful and thought-provoking.”
Luda raved about Karma shortly after her graduation.
“I am super proud of her. She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman,” he told People. “Her passion for her craft is infectious … And I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”