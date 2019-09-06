Ludacris has a great sense of humor. The 46-year-old rapper recently went clubbing in Las Vegas with his 20-something daughter named Karma.

“AS CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, I always Dreamt of the day that I would PARTY in Vegas with my DAUGHTER,” Luda tweeted. “But I also had reservations on how OLD I WOULD FEEL. Well That day has FINALLY come.”

He added, “Now who do you think acted more immature in the club?”