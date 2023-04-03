Madonna’s son David Banda recently moved out of his mom’s house and is now living with his girlfriend. The 18-year-old recently spent a little time answering questions on Instagram Live.
“It’s lovely to experience it being 9 o’clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don’t have enough money to get food, but we don’t have enough food in the house and scavenging,” he told fans about living on his own, People reported. “It’s fun.”
A source clarified to the news outlet that Madonna and Banda are “very close” and that she’s “always been supportive of all of her kids.”
Banda decided to set the record straight after his initial response started going viral.
“To all those concerned. My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me,” he wrote in an Instagram Story, according to The Huffington Post. “I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving! Please stop worrying, everything is good.”
Madonna threw Banda a memorable party for his 18th birthday in September 2023.
“It is impossible to believe that almost 18 years have gone by since we met you in Mchinji at Home of Hope Orphanage!” she captioned an Instagram post. “Your name means ‘Speak the truth!’ I couldn’t think of a better name for an artist!”
The recent graduate also participated in the pop icon’s Celebration Tour. Banda played the guitar and took to social media to express his gratitude.
“It has truly been an honor performing for all of you,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “This has been the best year of my life and I am so grateful that I got to spend it doing what I love with my family for the most beautiful and amazing people.”