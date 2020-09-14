Since learning of their ancestors’ connection, Holman has reached out to several members of the family, including former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura Bush, who serves as a board member for the Council for the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture. He has also contacted their daughter Jenna Bush Hager, an NBC television host, as well as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush. So far, no members of the Bush family have responded. The Bush family is reported to have significant ties to slavery. The Foree family from which they are descended are documented as owning over two dozen slaves, per Reuters, and one of the Bush family’s ancestors was involved in nearly a dozen slave trading trips between the United States and the west coast of Africa, according to the Post.

Holman’s discovery of his connection to the Bush family through slavery comes as a variety of powerful people and institutions grapple with their own ties to slavery. Last year, King Charles announced that he was launching an investigation into his family’s connection to slavery after a news article linked the British royal family to the slave trade. In 2022, Harvard University announced it was setting aside $100 million to address racial disparities as a response to the school’s long involvement in slavery and racist practices in its past. Nevertheless, some states such as Florida have sought to downplay slavery and limit teachings about the subject in history classes.

As the United States and other countries continue to deal with the extensive and complicated history of slavery, stories like Holman’s help to fill in the details of the past. Holman’s surprise connection to the Bush family serves as a reminder of how much of the nation’s wealth and power was built on the backs of Black oppression, a bleak legacy that still shapes the nation today.